Far-right pro-Trump news network Newsmax caught the ire of dog lovers everywhere after one of its hosts launched a deranged attack on Joe Biden’s senior dog Champ.

“Did you see the dog?” host Greg Kelly said in the truly bizarre clip, which has since gone viral. “Doesn’t he look a little… a little rough? I love dogs but this dog needs a bath and a comb and all kinds of love and care. I’ve never seen a dog in the White House like this.” He appeared to be referring to Biden’s dog Champ, a 12-year-old German Shepherd who is often joined by Joe and Jill Biden’s younger rescue dog, Major.

“I remember Buddy I remember Millie, I remember lots of dogs, but not a dog who seems... I don’t know. I don’t know how much love and care he is getting," Kelly continued, comparing Champ to Bill Clinton's retriever Buddy, and George H.W. Bush's English springer spaniel Millie. Kelly was joined by Ronald Reagan biographer Craig Shirley, who called Champ “very dirty and disheveled, and very unlike a presidential dog like Millie or Victory, or any other dog that I’ve seen in the White House.”

Newsmax guest attacks Biden's dogs for being dirty and "unlike a presidential dog" pic.twitter.com/6yitOlM765 — aliciasadowski (@aliciasadowski6) February 20, 2021

While there’s plenty to criticize Joe Biden over, perhaps over his failure to meet Democrats’ call to cancel up to $50k in student debt for instance, but targeting his dog seems particularly deranged. Understandably so, the clip has caught a lot of attention on social media, with some criticizing Newsmax and others simply laughing at the absurdity of an attack campaign on the senior dog.

Check out reactions to the truly desperate attempt to criticize Biden below.