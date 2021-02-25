The U.S. Postal Service is starting an extensive effort to revamp its delivery vehicle fleet, and people already have some thoughts about the new vehicle’s design.

On Tuesday, the USPS announced that it had signed a 10-year contract with Oshkosh Defense to manufacture the new postal delivery vehicles, which will mark the biggest modernization effort from the USPS in 30 years. “The historic investment is part of a soon-to-be-released plan the Postal Service has developed to transform its financial performance and customer service over the next 10 years through significant investments in people, technology and infrastructure as it seeks to become the preferred delivery service provider for the American public," reads the USPS statement.

Currently under the working title of the “Next Generation Delivery Vehicle,” the trucks are expected to make their debut in 2023. Over the next ten years, Oshkosh Defense will produce between 50,000 to 165,000 of the vehicles, which will be either fuel-based or battery electric-powered. It’s just the first announcement made as part of the USPS roadmap for the next ten years, with plans to replace the entire delivery vehicle fleet.

"The NGDV vehicles will include air conditioning and heating, improved ergonomics, and some of the most advanced vehicle technology—including 360-degree cameras, advanced braking and traction control, air bags, a front- and rear-collision avoidance system that includes visual, audio warning, and automatic braking," adds the statement. "The vehicles will also have increased cargo capacity to maximize efficiency and better accommodate higher package volumes stemming from the growth of eCommerce."

As seen above, the vehicle is quite striking. All the features included sound very beneficial to delivery drivers, who often have to spend all day in their trucks with no air conditioning. Due to its relatively compact stature and large-scale windshield, some have been critical of its look, while others have labeled it as “cute.” Mostly, though, people just seem to think it’s funny looking.

