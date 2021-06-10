A shooting at a South Florida supermarket has left at least three people dead, including the suspected shooter.

According to the Palm Beach Post the incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. local time near the produce section of a Royal Palm Beach Publix. Authorities identified the victims as a man, woman, and 1-year-old toddler, but did not say which of the adults was the suspected shooter. However, they did confirm that the woman and child were related, but declined to share further details on their relationship. Investigators also said they believe the man may have known the other two victims.

“This was NOT an active shooter situation,” said Teri Barbera, the spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Barbera told reporters that detectives were interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video to determine what may have led to the deadly incident.

“I heard, ‘They’re shooting!’ A woman Publix worker said, ‘Run! Shooting!’” recalled Juan Guardia, who was near the deli area at the time shots were fired. “I was scared. It’s sad because everything happened fast. Everyone was running. Some employees were crying.”

A representative for Publix released the following statement:

Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by this tragedy. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement. Since this is an active police investigation, we cannot confirm any additional details.

