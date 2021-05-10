A Missouri high school senior is donating his college savings to another student after landing a full-ride scholarship to Southeast Missouri State University, CNN reports.

Joshua Nelson, a senior at St. Charles West High School, was one of only five students selected for the prestigious President’s Scholarship at the university. With his college tuition paid for, Nelson decided to donate the $1,000 he saved for college to another student in need.

“I really thought it was important to give back to my community that poured in so much to me,” Nelson told KDSK. “Honestly, it makes me feel on top of the world. The fact that I can just help somebody a little bit makes me feel great and I really want to see other people succeed.”

Nelson’s one-off donation is just the beginning. The 18-year-old also started The Joshua Nelson Leaders in Action Scholarship, which aims “to help multicultural students who are showing leadership, community service and just have great qualities in and out of the classroom.”

“I think he’s an inspiration to some of the other people at the school especially students of color,” Harmony Hudson, a classmate of Nelson, told KDSK. “I don’t even think he realizes that he’s doing that much for everyone else as well.”

Anyone who wants to help the fund can visit the Joshua Nelson Scholarship in Action fund’s website.