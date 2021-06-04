Mike Pence, the former VP who’s perhaps most known for his alleged tendency to call his wife “mother,” said Thursday he doesn’t know if he and Donald Trump will “ever see eye-to-eye” when it comes to the fatal Capitol riot.

Speaking at a Republican event in New Hampshire on Thursday, per the Associated Press, Pence looked back on Jan. 6 as a “dark day” before criticizing his opposing political party for giving that day attention.

“As I said that day, January 6th was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol,” Pence said. “But thanks to the swift action of the Capitol police and federal law enforcement, violence was quelled. The Capitol was secured.”

From there, Pence—who offered words of support for Trump at multiple points in Thursday’s speech—claimed he and the ex-POTUS had spoke on multiple occasions since exiting the White House.

“President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office and I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye-to-eye on that day,” he said.

In the same speech, Pence said he “will now allow” Democrats “or their allies in the media” to continue focusing on the fatal Capitol riot. Ridiculously, he also argued that America “is not a racist country” and referred to systemic racism as a “left-wing myth.”

Meanwhile, Trump recently shut down his post-presidency blog, reportedly due to poor readership. Last month, a Twitter account sharing content identical to that found on Trump’s then-active blog was suspended. Trump, of course, was permantenly suspended from the platform earlier this year following the Capitol riot.