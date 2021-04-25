One Michigan resident took a chance this week and it paid off big time.

The 29-year-old man— who kept his identity anonymous— purchased a Lucky 7’s lottery ticket at a grocery store before picking up his kids, just a year after he lost “everything” in a devastating flood, according to a release from the Michigan Lottery. The $20 ticket ended up earning the man $2 million.

“Last year, I lost everything in a flood, so to win this prize is so overwhelming to me,” the winner said in a statement. “I never play $20 tickets, but when I stopped to pick up a couple things on my way to pick up my kids the Lucky 7’s ticket caught my eye. Seven is a lucky number for me, so I decided to take a chance and bought the ticket.”

The winner purchased his ticket from Anna’s Market, located at 1618 Jefferson Avenue in Midland, and scratched his ticket off in the parking lot before spotting the unreal number in front of him.

“When I saw I had a match, I thought: ‘Great, I won my money back,’” he recalls. “When I saw I had actually won $2 million, I couldn’t stop shaking.”

The man, who says he once won $10,000 before and didn't think his luck would strike twice, collected his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million. He plans to pay off his bills and save the rest.

“Knowing my kids will be taken care of is the best feeling in the world,” he said.