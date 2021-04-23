A Virginia elementary school teacher was arrested Wednesday after cocaine was found in her desk, WRIC reports.

In a letter sent to families, Division Superintendent William D. Sroufe said Cybil Billie, a 46-year-old kindergarten teacher at Lakeview Elementary School, was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine.

“The safety of our students is a top priority and we will continue to follow School Board policies

and procedures throughout this process,” Superintendent Sroufe said in the letter. “Families with any concerns or who may need additional support during this time may contact Lakeview Elementary School.”

According to officials, the Colonial Heights School Resource Officer was contacted by a school administrator in reference to a possible drug offense on April 21. The SRO located Billie and what they believed was cocaine inside her desk. At the time of her arrest, students were at recess.

“She was an excellent teacher,” a parent told NBC12. “My daughter did really well in her class. I used to meet with her. Everything was fine when we met. My daughter always enjoyed being in her class.”

Billie had been a teacher with Colonial Heights Public Schools for seven years. She is currently being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail pending her next court appearance.