In a meeting with the South Korean President on Friday, President Joe Biden revealed himself to be a lover of K-pop.

As reported by Variety, President Biden highlighted the genre in a meeting with Moon Jae-In, calling K-pop fans “universal.” “Our people share a long history. Our soldiers have fought alongside one another. Our scientists work side-by-side in both our countries,” he said. “Our people, our people-to-people cultural connections are only growing. K-Pop fans are universal...I can tell those who laugh know what I’m talking about. Anyway, I’ll get back to that later.”

The statement made by Biden came on the same day that BTS released their newest single, “Butter.” At one point, Biden himself even retweeted a BTS fan after asking his followers what they would spend 300 Euros on if given the opportunity. “A BTS CONCERT,” the user wrote. “Thank youuuu and stream #BTS)Butter Mr. president.”

Speaking of universal BTS love, the boy band recently announced a groundbreaking meal collaboration with McDonald's that would include sauces and dips not previously seen in the U.S. before. The meal, which launches next week, includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, and a Coke, along with the two special dipping sauces. Aside from international collaborations, BTS’s latest video for “Butter” also shattered YouTube's 24-hour view record, and raked in over 113 million views by midnight ET. What’s even crazier is that the Bangtan Boys had already held the record for most views in a 24-hour period with their previous single “Dynamite,” which racked up 101.1 million in its first day.