St. Patrick’s Day might not have been the celebration that we hoped it would be this year – or in 2020 for that matter. But Jameson are already putting the wheels in motion to change all that for 2022.

In the spirit of ‘Join In, Wherever You Are’ St. Patrick’s Day message, Jameson wants to reconnect you and your friends by giving away the trip of a life for March 17 2022. They want to send you and three friends anywhere in the world. Whether it’s sipping cocktails in the Bahamas, enjoying a few icy Jameson, Ginger and Limes in the Antarctic, or a classic whiskey, or two, with friends in NYC – anything is possible.

To enter, all you need to do is tag the three friends that you would take with you on Jameson’s Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter and tell them where you would like to go and why in 50 words or less! The most creative answer secures the prize of a lifetime.

You. Three friends. A trip anywhere in the world.2022.



To be in with a chance of winning the trip.



Tag 3 mates below,

Tell us where you'd go.

And why (in 50 words or less).



The most creative entry wins!



T+Cs here https://t.co/HdLZ8mD4mD#jamesonjoinin #jamesonconnects pic.twitter.com/bvkl1TsefZ — Jameson Whiskey (@jamesonwhiskey) March 1, 2021

The competition is open until Wednesday March 31 2021 and the winner will be contacted by Monday April 12 to finalise their destination.

St. Patrick’s Day might be over, but it’s never too early to start planning for next year!

To enter, head over to Jameson’s Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. The competition is subject to Terms & Conditions available here.