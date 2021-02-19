When a crisis hits and local governments fail, it can be hard to know how to help. And that’s definitely true of the winter storm that has impacted millions of Texans.

While it’s heartwarming to see that celebrities like Beyoncé and politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raise millions for efforts on the ground, regular people who don’t have the ability to raise millions are left wondering what they can do to help.

Luckily there are many organizations, both national and local, who are making efforts to help those suffering the affects of the Arctic blast.

We’ve put together a list of charities, food banks, and other organizations who are accepting donations to aid those in need in Texas.

Click the links below to see how to donate.