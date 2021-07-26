Fort Worth, Texas police say that a man who shot a person was then chased down by a group and beaten to death with at least one brick early Monday morning. The violent confrontation reportedly began after an argument occurred at a backyard party shortly before 1 a.m.

Officers who first arrived on the scene found two people dead and several others wounded by gunshots. Police say the violence started when a man became angry with other attendees of the small gathering.

The suspected shooter had left the event and came back shortly afterward with a gun. An argument broke out between the shooter and “multiple people,” and he ended up firing, injuring one person.