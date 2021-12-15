A substitute teacher at a Florida high school has been charged with sexually battering a student after an alleged video shared on Snapchat showed her having sex with a student.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Polk announced Tuesday in a news release Ayanna Davis, 20, of Lakeland, FL, has been arrested after admitting she had unprotected sex with a student four times.

Davis faces two counts of sexual battery by custodian and offenses against students by an authority figure from county warrants. She was also charged with two counts of sexual battery by the Lakeland Police Department.

“This is a clear violation of sexual battery laws. She was in a position of influence over the victim, and she took advantage of that for her own twisted pleasure,” said Sheriff Grady Judd per the news release.

Authorities said Davis was working at Lakeland High as a substitute teacher, staffed by Kelly Education Services, and not an employee of Polk County Public Schools.

“The safety of students is our highest priority,” wrote Denise Ridenour with Kelly Education. “Ayanna Davis has been deactivated and is not able to accept assignments pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.”

Superintendent Frederick Heid said: “We expect substitute teachers to uphold the same high standards of conduct and professionalism as our full-time educators. The charges against this person are disgraceful and a complete violation of the trust that teachers build with their students. There is no room in our schools for this type of conduct.”

Davis’ arraignment hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 10.