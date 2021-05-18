A Florida deputy has been fired after he sent unsuitable text messages to two women he had met while on the job.

Two internal probes have been opened into the actions of Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy Brian Overton, who sent messages to the first woman after working on her father’s death investigation last summer, according to the New York Daily News. The 8-year police veteran met the second woman earlier this year during a child abuse call.

While, at first, the text messages were related to the cases at hand, they “quickly transitioned” to being inappropriate and personal, according to the first woman. Overton confessed to his actions and was censured by his department in August 2020.

“Deputy Overton then engaged in a series of text messages with the complainant which were of a personal and sexual nature, to include making comments about the complainant’s body and appearance and informed the complainant he had a vasectomy,” the sheriff’s office said.

However, he didn’t learn his lesson. In February 2021, he attempted to pursue another woman whom he met during a child abuse case. This time, he sent her messages through an app that hides the user’s real phone number. According to officials, the woman said Overton’s texts were “unprofessional, creepy, and scary.” She was scared to come forward “because she was concerned of retribution and that it could potentially affect her case,” authorities said.

An internal investigation concluded that Overton exploited his position on the force, was unable to “practice self-restraint,” and put his own needs before those he’s meant to serve and protect.

“I am not here to make excuses,” Overton said in a statement. “Through intensive counseling, use of critical incident stress management resources, and my faith, I have come to know and reckon with how my conduct impacted others.

“At the time, I was just thinking about me. I did not think about how my conduct would impact them,” he added. “I know now that I made them feel uncomfortable, and that I likely changed the way that they view and rely on law enforcement. For that, I offer my deepest apologies and sincerest regrets.”