The first known U.S. case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been identified in California, the Associated Press, CNN, and more report.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the patient traveled from South Africa back to the United States on Nov. 22, and tested positive for the variant on Monday, Nov. 29.

“This is the first case of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant detected in the United States,” Fauci said at the White House.

