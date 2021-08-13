The likelihood of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots has been widely discussed for months now, with the overall assumption being that additional doses would be recommended by U.S. health officials at some point this year. Now, the FDA has announced the amendment of the emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to allow for certain individuals to receive exactly that.

In a statement, Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. pointed to the country having entered “yet another wave” of the pandemic and reminded the public that immunocompromised people remain at a higher risk for serious disease.

“Today’s action allows doctors to boost immunity in certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection from COVID-19,” Woodcock said. “As we’ve previously stated, other individuals who are fully vaccinated are adequately protected and do not need an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine at this time.”

The amended EUAs pave the way for an additional doses in some immunocompromised people, namely those who are “solid organ transplant recipients or those who are diagnosed with conditionals that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.” Per a press release, a CDC committee meets Friday to talk further about recommendations for the immunocompromised.

Headlines of late have been rife with people who are aggressively against (sometimes to the point of death) getting vaccinated, most often due to being immersed in misinformation and related falsehoods. Thankfully, a number of leaders in various industries—namely the live event space—have recently stepped up to announce strict vaccination policies.

AEG Presents announced Thursday that it will require proof of full vaccination of entry into its fleet of owned and operated event spaces.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, said.

Nationwide, the percentage of the total population that’s fully vaccinated is still hovering around 50 percent, per current CDC data.

Still not vaccinated? Fix that.