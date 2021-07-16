Countries across Europe are currently facing some extreme downfall, and over 120 have been reported dead following floods in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

As the BBC reports, Germany is facing the worst of the weather so far with at least 100 confirmed dead, while others remain missing. “In the hour of need, our country stands together,” said German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier in a statement. “It’s important that we show solidarity for those from whom the flood has taken everything.” German chancellor Angela Merkel suggested that urgent action needs to be taken to fight climate change.

Per the Guardian, German town Erftstadt, which is 12 miles south of Cologne, was hit particularly bad. At least 1,905 residents were evacuated on Thursday as the region experienced record rainfall. Photos show that homes, cars, and bridges were uprooted by the sudden rise in extreme weather. 15 people believed to have been inside homes in the town are still being searched for, among others.

The floods have arrived the same week European Union leaders have come together to propose some of the biggest climate measures ever announced by leading nations. “Science tells us that with climate change we see more and more extreme weather phenomena that last longer,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday. “It is the intensity and the length of these events where science tells us this is a clear indication of climate change and that this is something where it really, really shows the urgency to act.”