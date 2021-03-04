Sales of books written by Dr. Seuss soared after the author’s estate announced earlier this week that six titles would no longer be published because they contained racist and insensitive imagery, Rolling Stone reports.

As of Wednesday evening, Dr. Seuss books occupy all but one entry in the top 10 of Amazon’s Best Sellers in Books list. On Barnes & Nobles’ Book Bestsellers, a book penned by Dr. Seuss takes up 12 of the top 15 spots. The six books that will no longer be published aren’t on either best seller lists. Over at eBay, however, resellers are receiving huge hauls from people willing to spend hundreds of dollars for a discontinued title.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises said on Tuesday that six books will no longer be published since these works contain images that “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.” These titles include If I Ran the Zoo, And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!, and The Cat’s Quizzer. The decision to cease publication of these books was part of a "broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”

The announcement from Dr. Seuss’ estate has been met with incorrect claims that the late author was being canceled. On the contrary, his work has experienced renewed popularity from people who are snatching up titles like The Cat in the Hat and Green Eggs and Ham, which will continue to be published even after this wave of newfound attention dies down. Hardcovers were going for $4.99 on Amazon just last week. Nowadays, they can fetch upwards of $50 each.