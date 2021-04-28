Joe Rogan, whose entire approach to discussing anything is consistently questionable, was widely criticized earlier this week after he told listeners that young “healthy” people shouldn’t bother getting vaccinated.

Now, Dr. Anthony Fauci—President Biden’s chief medical advisor—has responded to the podcaster’s comments by reminding everyone they indeed should get vaccinated regardless of how young or healthy they may perceive themselves to be.

“Well, that’s incorrect, Savannah, and the reason why is that you’re talking about yourself in a vacuum then,” Dr. Fauci said during a Today interview with Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday when asked about Rogan’s comments. “You’re worried about yourself getting infected in the likelihood that you’re not gonna get any symptoms. But you can get infected, and will get infected, if you put yourself at risk.”

Detailing the inaccuracy of Rogan’s podcast-delivered assessment further, Dr. Fauci continued, “And even if you don’t have any symptoms, you are propagating the outbreak because it is likely that you—even if you have no symptoms—that you may inadvertently and innocently then infect someone else who might infect someone who really could have a problem with a severe outcome,” he said.

Asked whether young and healthy people should get vaccinated, as if that is an issue that should even be up for debate, Fauci once again confirmed that they should.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” he said. “No cap.”

“If you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I’ll go ‘No,’” Rogan, a comedian and former MMA commentator, said on his podcast this week. “Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person? Like, look, don’t do anything stupid, but you should take care of yourself. You should—if you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, like, I don’t think you need to worry about this.”

Those comments received pushback from people who understand the importance of vaccinating as many people as possible, as well as renewed criticism of Rogan’s overall interview strategy.

Earlier this month, Dr. Fauci joined Complex for an Instagram Live session during which he fielded questions about the vaccine rollout. If you still haven’t secured your shot(s), hit this site to find a location near you.

On Tuesday, the CDC announced new mask guidance for those who are fully vaccinated. While there were notable changes in the updated guidance, including advice that fully vaccinated people can gather outdoors without a mask except in crowded settings, the CDC is still recommending that masks remain in play for indoor public settings and other scenarios. Additionally, it’s advised that large indoor gatherings should still be avoided.