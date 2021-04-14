On May 25, 2020 George Floyd—a 46-year-old Black man and father of five—was killed at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Floyd’s death spurred protests nationwide and stood as the latest example of rampant, institutionalized police brutality in the U.S. Among those who publicly criticized the Minneapolis Police Department during the summer of 2020 was former POTUS Barack Obama, who called on the country to remember that “for millions of Americans,” being treated differently due to race is a tragically “normal” facet of American life.

“This shouldn’t be ‘normal’ in 2020 America,” Obama said in May of last year. “It can’t be ‘normal.’ If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better.”

In March 2021, the trial against now-former cop Derek Chauvin—the State of Minnesota v. Derek Michael Chauvin—began at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.

With all eyes on the progression of the murder trial, Complex will be updating this post with daily updates from the court proceedings.