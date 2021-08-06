The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has released disturbing video of a rookie’s near-death experience while examining a synthetic opioid.

The body cam footage, which was captured on July 3, shows Deputy David Faiivae in a parking lot while testing a white substance he believed to be fentanyl or cocaine. As Faiivae analyzed the powder, Corporal Scott Crane is heard warning the deputy to be extra cautious when handling the substance.

“That’s stuff’s no joke, dude,” he said. “That’s super dangerous.”

Moments later, Faiivae is seen taking a few steps back before collapsing on the pavement.

“I ran over to him. I grabbed him. He was OD’ing,” Crane said in a PSA video about the dangers of fentanyl. “I went to my trunk, grabbed the Narcan.”

Crane then sprayed the opioid-overdose antidote into the Faiivae’s nostrils, but the deputy kept struggling to catch his breath.

“I got you. I’m not going to let you die,” Crane told Faiivae as they waited for emergency personnel to arrive.

“Fire department got there, put him on the gurney,” Crane recalled in the PSA video. “His eyes rolled back in his head, and he started to OD again. He was OD’ing the whole way to the hospital.”

Faiivae survived the incident, but Crane said he most likely would’ve died had he been alone. Department officials say they hope the footage will raise awareness about the threat posed by fentanyl, which is 50 times more potent than heroin.

“Please take the time to share this video,” Sheriff Bill Gore said. “It might save the life of your son, daughter, friend or loved one.”

You can watch the footage above.