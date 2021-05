Image via Amazon

Summertime is soon upon us and the forecast is calling for a lot of post-COVID beach time. Although, sometimes a day can feel like anything but. Between keeping your valuables safe, suit sand-free and drinks cool, it’s a lot of admin. Thankfully, beach-obsessives have innovated some pretty amazing accessories to make your day-off a breeze. From speaker-coolers to flask-lock boxes, here are all the must-haves for your day in the sun.