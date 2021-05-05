The Atlanta Police Department officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks and is being charged with his murder has been reinstated by Atlanta’s Civil Service Board.

Officer Garrett Rolfe—who was fired last June, the day after Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot—will not be back at work, though, as the 28-year-old’s attorney Lance LoRusso says Rolfe’s bond prevents him from possessing firearms and being around other cops. LoRusso says his client would “essentially be on administrative leave pending the outcome of the charges against them,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Due to the City’s failure to comply with several provisions of the Code and the information received during witnesses’ testimony, the Board concludes the Appellant was not afforded his right to due process,” the board said. “Therefore, the Board grants the Appeal of Garrett Rolfe and revokes his dismissal as an employee of the APD.”

Former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard charged Rolfe with felony murder less than a week after he shot Brooks. Devin Brosnan, the other officer who was present, faces aggravated assault. The shooting took place after Brooks reportedly aimed Brosnan’s taser at Rolfe. In the days to follow, the Wendy’s was torched during unrest in Atlanta over the shooting.

Conditions of Rolfe’s $500,000 bond— which he posted in July 2020—include wearing an ankle monitor, a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, surrendering his passport, not possessing firearms, not contacting Brooks’ family or witnesses, and not having contact with police.

Brooks’ attorneys will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m., according to the AJC.