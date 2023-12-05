Video Shows Massive House Explosion in Virginia, Cops Say They Were Trying to Execute Search Warrant

“The suspect did not respond and remained barricaded inside the residence,” a police statement reads. “As officers were attempting to execute the search warrant, the suspect discharged several rounds, from what is believed to be a firearm, inside the home. Subsequently, at approximately 8:25 p.m., an explosion occurred at the residence. The investigation into the circumstances of the explosion are ongoing.”

Per a report from the Associated Press, the residence that exploded was a duplex. Additionally, per AP, the exact cause of the blast remained a mystery at the time of this writing.

The Arlington County Fire Department, meanwhile, confirmed just before 10:40 p.m. local time on Monday that the resulting fire was “under control.” Per police, no serious injuries requiring transportation to a hospital were reported, though the condition and identity of the suspect was also not immediately made public.