Man Sues American Airlines After Allegedly Having Hot Coffee Spilled on Him by Flight Attendant

A man alleges in a new lawsuit that he’s endured “extreme pain and suffering” since having coffee spilled on him during an American Airlines flight.

As first reported by TMZ, the man in question—identified as George Latorre—says he was on a flight to New York City from Vietnam this month when he asked for a cup of coffee. Shortly after, a flight attendant is accused of spilling “scalding coffee” on the man’s left arm. Claimed in the lawsuit is that this spill caused second-degree burns, as well as damage to a tattoo on the same arm.

At some point in the flight, the man further alleges, he asked to switch seats for a more comfortable option but was not allowed to do so. Latorre's suit also points to the possibility of permanent scarring as a result of the spill.

Complex has reached out to Latorre's lawyer and an American Airlines rep for comment. This story may be updated.

This isn't the first time an alleged American Airlines mid-flight coffee spill has resulted in a widely headlined lawsuit. Back in 2016, for example, a woman sued the airline over similar claims as the ones at the heart of Latorre's case.

More generally, the 1994 McDonald’s coffee case is often referenced in connection with such stories. However, the Seinfeld-parodied case—formally known as Liebeck v. McDonald’s Restaurants—is perhaps more complicated than some may realize.