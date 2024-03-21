FanDuel User's Claim Platform Took Winnings Over Child Support Goes Viral

It's unclear if this particular claim itself is legit, particularly given that its source has not been verified by those sharing it. What is clear, however, is that child support is indeed well-covered ground in FanDuel's user policy.

In a section of the official site’s Responsible Play guide, it’s pointed out that third party exclusion or play restriction requests for a user "can be made by requestors who provide proof" that the individual is, for example, "subject to a court order requiring him or her to pay unmet child support obligations."

Back in 2011, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services announced its first interception of casion winnings for a child support debt. The interception took place just two days after the launch of a pilot program. One year earlier, a state law was passed that resulted in winnings exceeding $1,200 being susceptible to child support debt collection.

Below, see a sampling of how people have reacted to the viral FanDuel claim. Notably, plenty have remained skeptical of certain aspects of the story, namely alleging that the process typically moves slower in their experience. At any rate, this isn't the first time that FanDuel and child support have been discussed in tandem.