Fake Restaurant Prank: Joke Among NYC Roommates Grows Into Wildly Elaborate Stunt

For the grand finale, those behind the fake steakhouse decided to call up people off a waitlist for the nonexistent restaurant. Invitees later dined at a pop-up experience that saw the studious steakhouse fakers enlisting the assistance of a bust of Mehran, fake menus from prior dining dates that never occurred, fake Drake fans positioned outside the space to further fuel the hype, a staged proposal, and more.

“You’ve heard about it, now come live our revolutionary steak experience,” a message on an archived version of the fake restaurant’s website reads. In an update shared to the site, it’s noted that “60 friends created a restaurant for one night” as part of a “project for Meridian.”

As you may have guessed, it sounds like the fake restaurant founders do indeed hope to pull off another feat of prankery in the near future.