'Cocaine Hippos' Sterilization Process Underway in Colombia

Much has been written about these so-called “cocaine hippos” over the years, including (but most certainly not limited to) extensive coverage of them reportedly being legally recognized as people in an Ohio court. Last July, officials in Colombia detailed the growth of these hippos, estimating that there were more than 130 hippos in the region at that time.

Escobar is said to have “illegally introduced” four hippos into the environment in 1985, with reproduction ultimately leading to that 130 hippos figure. The hippos have long been a cause of concern, with some experts arguing as recently as 2021 that "a cull" was the only viable option moving forward. By 2030, per experts, there could be hundreds more in the area.

Earlier this year, a cocaine hippo died after being struck by a car.