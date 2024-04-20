TikToker Says She Got Back With 'Random Man in Atlanta' and Claims He Posted Revenge Porn of Her

From there, Bailey went on a lengthy speech denouncing anyone that supports revenge porn and how she's more concerned about the well-being of her child rather than what people on social media feel about her decision to spin the block with the "random man in Atlanta." However, she continued to remind her followers to be aware when people show their true colors while also criticizing those who are trying to "coochie monitor" her.

"I'm a grown woman, and I say wholeheartedly that whoever somebody's sleeping with has never bothered me," she said. "So the fact that people wanna know, that wanna coochie monitor me so bad is like beyond me because I have a kid with this person, contrary to belief, I've never been a ho I've never been anything like that. I have probably the lowest body count that a 24-year-old can possibly have. I think it's very normal to spin the block on somebody and give them another chance."

She added, "At least just remember this one thing when somebody shows you who you are, you let them run far away from them and you never give them another chance. This video is not ready for any sympathy or anything like that. It's just simply being the bigger person and growing up and realizing that some people just take stuff too far. The whole situation is just dead to me."

Bailey and the "random man in Atlanta" went viral last year when she exposed him for being a deadbeat dad, which led to half-a-dozen other women to step up and claim he fathered their children.