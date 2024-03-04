Teen in Critical Condition After Reportedly Being Shot by Police Officer Amid Chaos at Six Flags

Six Flags security called the police, who arrived and found a large group of people leaving the theme park. A shooting rang out shortly after between police and the group, which led to one person getting shot. FOX 5 reports that a 15-year-old-teenager is in critical condition.

"At some point, multiple people began shooting, hitting an unoccupied CCPD (Cobb County Police Department) marked patrol car," said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in a statement. "As officers identified where the shots were coming from, they ran after people who had run into the woods. During the incident, one CCPD officer fired his weapon."

The GBI also reported that the teenager who was shot was taken to Grady Hospital in Atlanta in critical condition. TMZ reported that one person died as a result of the shooting.

"It is incredibly disappointing that our community is disrupted at public events throughout the region by groups of underaged youth. Just like other venues in the area, we are committed to keeping this type of trouble outside our park and off our property," Six Flags Over Georgia said in a statement. "Every guest is expected to follow our strict code of conduct and anyone unwilling to follow that code of conduct is unwelcome."