Missouri Teen Arrested After Slamming Girl's Head on Pavement During Fight

A teenage girl in Missouri was arrested after video footage surfaced online showing her slamming another girl's head into the pavement during a fight.

The fight happened on Friday near Hazelwood High School in Missouri, and the graphic footage shows the two girls getting into a violent altercation. At one point, one of the girls ended up on top of the other, and she proceeded to grab her head and slammed it multiple times into the ground.

The girl on the ground appeared to lose consciousness and went into a seizure while other students continued to fight around her. The girl whose head was slammed is reportedly in critical condition.

Police arrested the other girl on a first-degree felony charge, with the St. Louis County court system stepping in to handle the case. The District Attorney's Office stated they haven't received the case yet because the girl in custody is a minor.