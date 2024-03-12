Missouri Teen Arrested After Slamming Girl's Head on Pavement During Fight

A teenage girl in Missouri was arrested after video footage surfaced online showing her slamming another girl's head into the pavement during a fight.
The fight happened on Friday near Hazelwood High School in Missouri, and the graphic footage shows the two girls getting into a violent altercation. At one point, one of the girls ended up on top of the other, and she proceeded to grab her head and slammed it multiple times into the ground.
The girl on the ground appeared to lose consciousness and went into a seizure while other students continued to fight around her. The girl whose head was slammed is reportedly in critical condition.
Police arrested the other girl on a first-degree felony charge, with the St. Louis County court system stepping in to handle the case. The District Attorney's Office stated they haven't received the case yet because the girl in custody is a minor.
TMZ reported that a representative for the St. Louis County Courts' 21st Judicial Circuit confirmed that the girl who was arrested has a hearing scheduled later this month. The hearing will determine whether she will be tried as a minor or adult.
Several factors will decide how the girl will be tried; one of them is the other girl's condition in the hospital. If her condition worsens, the girl in custody could face even more serious charges.