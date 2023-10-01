Michigan Teen Arrested for Throwing Chair at Teacher Faces Felony Assault Charges

A Michigan high school student is now facing felony charges after throwing a metal chair at her teacher's head and causing her to go unconscious, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.

The 15-year-old high school junior at Southwestern Classical Academy was charged with two counts of felony assault for throwing the chair at the teacher and hurting her.

Footage from the incident shared online showed two students yelling at each other in a heated confrontation while the teacher tried to alleviate the situation. Once the teacher turned her back, the student threw a desk chair in her direction, striking her in the head.

The teacher fell to the ground and stayed there for approximately seven seconds, and Flint Police Chief Terence Green told ABC 12 the school's resource officer stepped in to stop the fight and found her with head injuries.