Atlanta Man Sentenced to Life In Prison for Killing His Friend Over $35 Debt

A man in Atlanta has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his longtime friend over a debt of $35, per a news release from the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office.

Rickey Carter was found guilty and sentenced to life plus an additional five years by Judge Tangela Barrie, after he was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection to the death of his friend, Quinlan Parker, who was shot and killed in January 2022.

Carter showed up to Parker's apartment while his wife and stepdaughter were present, and the men argued over a $35 debt. Parker's stepdaughter recorded the argument.

The release stated that Parker's wife saw Carter take out "a small black handgun" before hearing a gunshot. Parker's wife tried to perform CPR on her husband, but it was already too late. Police arrived at the scene and saw Parker dead with a gunshot wound in his chest.

Carter claimed self-defense, but Parker's stepdaughter's recording showed him "backing away from Carter before he opened fire," per the release.

A woman was recently sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole over the death of her 16-month-old child. Kristel Candelario went on vacation to Detroit, Michigan and Puerto Rico over the course of 10 days in June 2023 while leaving her daughter at home.

When she came back home, Cadelario found her toddler unresponsive and called police, who found the child's playpen filled with "soiled blankets and a bottom liner, saturated with urine and feces," according to the prosecutor office's press release.

During her sentencing, Candelario said, "There's so much pain that I have in regards to the loss of my baby, Jailyn. I'm extremely hurt about everything that happened. I am not trying to justify my actions, but nobody knew how much I was suffering and what I was going through ... God and my daughter have forgiven me."