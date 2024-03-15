Footage has surfaced showing the physical altercation that occurred prior to a shooting inside a subway train in Brooklyn on Thursday.
Two people can be seen fighting as the video starts. After the two are pulled apart, blood can be seen seeping through the white garment worn by the man in the black hoodie. "I got you," the man in black hoodie can be heard saying before looking through his jacket.
After repeatedly asking the other person if he stabbed him, the man pulls out a gun. The individual who had been recording the entire incident starts running in the opposite direction. A large group of passengers crouch down and huddle together on the opposite side of the train car as they nervously wait for the doors to open at Hoyt-Schermerhorn station.
Gunshots eventually erupt, sending everyone scrambling out of the station.
According to WABC, the man who took out the gun is in critical condition after being struck in the head. The wounded person has been described as the "aggressor" in the altercation and approached the other man when he was already on the train.
Police say a struggle ensued after the man brandished the gun. The firearm was wrestled away by the other person before shots rang out.
A gun was recovered at the scene. The other man involved in the confrontation was taken into custody and questioned by police. No charges have been filed yet.
According to the New York Times, crime in the New York City transit system has spiked in 2023 after taking a slight dip the previous year. Compared to 2022, crime fell by nearly three percent last year. Major crimes have increased 13 percent this year alone.