Footage has surfaced showing the physical altercation that occurred prior to a shooting inside a subway train in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Two people can be seen fighting as the video starts. After the two are pulled apart, blood can be seen seeping through the white garment worn by the man in the black hoodie. "I got you," the man in black hoodie can be heard saying before looking through his jacket.

After repeatedly asking the other person if he stabbed him, the man pulls out a gun. The individual who had been recording the entire incident starts running in the opposite direction. A large group of passengers crouch down and huddle together on the opposite side of the train car as they nervously wait for the doors to open at Hoyt-Schermerhorn station.

Gunshots eventually erupt, sending everyone scrambling out of the station.