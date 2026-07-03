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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Lizzo Plays a Rib Flute in Chili's Disco-Themed Baby Back Ribs Ad
Inside the disco-fueled Chili’s ad, Lizzo’s rib flute, and her recent shift away from veganism.
Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago
Life
Guinness World Records Has Named Pepper X the World’s New Hottest Chili Pepper
Hot Ones' The Last Dab: Xperience is made with 91 percent Pepper X.
Jose Martinez1003 days ago
Life
Teenage Chili's Hostess Attacked by Group of Customers Over Coronavirus Guidelines
COVID-19 regulations continue to be a point of contention as a teenager in Baton Rouge, Louisiana was physically attacked for following guidelines.
Xavier Hamilton2164 days ago
Pop Culture
Watch Rhett and Link Eat the World's Spiciest Curry With Sean Evans
Rhett and Link eat the spiciest phaal in the world with Sean Evans at Brick Lane Curry House.
Jackson Connor3474 days ago