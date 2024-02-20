Video Shows Man Steal Bag of Cash From Girl Scout Sellling Cookies In Front of Walmart

The man pulled off the theft while the young girl and her adult supervisor were distracted.

Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
A man in Fort Worth, Texas stole Girl Scout Cookie proceeds from a young girl and her adult supervisor, ast week, TMZ reports.

The theft took place in front of, with footage showing the Girl Scout member and an adult being briefly distracted at their booth while the suspect exited the store. The man is said to have approached the booth and quickly grabbed the money before running off.

The footage goes on to show that the girl and her adult supervisor barely have time to react. Visibly stunned, the girl entered the Walmart, presumably to report the theft.

While Fort Worth police are still searching for the suspect, witnesses and those with tips are being asked to contact detectives at 817-392-4837.

