U.S. Embassy in Colombia Warns Americans Not to Use Dating Apps After 8 People Died

The U.S. Embassy is asking citizens to refrain from using dating apps in Colombia after the suspicious deaths of eight people.
Issuing a warning for American citizens, the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá said that the deaths of eight "private U.S. citizens in Medellin" occurred between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023. It's alleged that these deaths may have been caused by "involuntary drugging overdose or are suspected homicides," while several involve the use of dating applications.
Those using dating applications, mainly tourists and foreigners, are lured victims through robbery and sedatives. The perpetrators meet with victims in public locations like hotels, restaurants, and bars before they're assaulted or robbed.
"The Embassy regularly receives reports of these types of incidents occurring in major cities, including, but not limited to, Medellin, Cartagena, and Bogota," the U.S. Embassy stated in a press release. "These types of crimes routinely go underreported as victims are embarrassed and do not want to follow through with the judicial process."
The statement continued, "U.S. citizens should be vigilant, maintain heightened situational awareness, and incorporate strong personal security practices into their activities."
Among those killed was 50-year-old Minnesota comedian and activist Tou Ger Xiong, who was kidnapped and murdered in Medellín last month after going on a date with a woman he met online, per CBS News. Xiong was held for a $2,000 ransom which the alleged kidnappers didn't receive, and his body was later discovered in a wooded area with stab wounds.
Thefts against Colombia visitors have risen 200 percent in the third trimester of 2023 in comparison to the previous year. The country now has a Level 3 advisory, with travelers being asked to reconsider visiting due to "crime and terrorism."