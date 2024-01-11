U.S. Embassy in Colombia Warns Americans Not to Use Dating Apps After 8 People Died

The U.S. Embassy is asking citizens to refrain from using dating apps in Colombia after the suspicious deaths of eight people.

Issuing a warning for American citizens, the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá said that the deaths of eight "private U.S. citizens in Medellin" occurred between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023. It's alleged that these deaths may have been caused by "involuntary drugging overdose or are suspected homicides," while several involve the use of dating applications.

Those using dating applications, mainly tourists and foreigners, are lured victims through robbery and sedatives. The perpetrators meet with victims in public locations like hotels, restaurants, and bars before they're assaulted or robbed.

"The Embassy regularly receives reports of these types of incidents occurring in major cities, including, but not limited to, Medellin, Cartagena, and Bogota," the U.S. Embassy stated in a press release. "These types of crimes routinely go underreported as victims are embarrassed and do not want to follow through with the judicial process."