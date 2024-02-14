Rachel Dolezal, Now Known as Nkechi Diallo, Fired From Teaching Gig Over OnlyFans Page

Nkechi Diallo, formerly known as Rachel Dolezal, lost her position with the Catalina Foothills School District after the discovery of her OnlyFans account.

The announcement was made in an email to the Tucson, Arizona school district, per News 4 Tucson, where it was revealed that a social media page of Diallo's included a link to her OnlyFans.

"We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo's Only Fans social media posts yesterday afternoon," wrote Julie Farbarik, the school district's director of alumni and community relations. "Her posts are contrary to our district's 'Use of Social Media by District Employees' policy...and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District."

The Arizona Daily Star reports Diallo was brought on in an after-school teaching position for $19 an hour in August 2023. The contract was set to run through May 24.

Under her prior name, Diallo was controversial in 2014 for publicly self-identifying as a Black woman and formerly serving as NAACP president of the organization's Spokane, Washington chapter. Also a civil rights activist, Diallo attended the historically Black institution Howard University and was an African-American studies professor at Washington State University. A 2018 Netflix documentary titled The Rachel Divide chronicled Diallo's identity crisis.

On a 2017 episode of The Real, Diallo admitted to being white but considering herself a Black woman since 2006. “Sometimes how we feel is more powerful than how we’re born, and Blackness can be defined as a philosophical, cultural, biological, you know?” she said on the talk show. “It’s a lot of different things to a lot of different people.”