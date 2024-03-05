Instagram and Facebook Outage Affects Users Worldwide and People Have Thoughts

No one expected to wake up on Tuesday morning and be logged out of their social media accounts.
But that's exactly what happened this week, when thousands were impacted by technical issues that hit Meta platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, the New York Times reports. When attempting to log in through the company's apps or websites, many were met with a message that read “something went wrong,” or were returned to the landing page despite using the correct password.
The outage caused social media users to turn to X, formerly known as Twitter, to make sure they weren't alone. Predictably, the platform was inundated with memes and jokes about the outage.
"We know why you're all here rn" X's official account tweeted.
With #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown trending before noon EST, Meta spokesperson, Andy Stone, responded to the public outcry at 10:52 a.m. ET, nearly an hour after the outage began.
"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Stone tweeted.
Naturally, Elon Musk took the opportunity to poke fun at his rival.
On Tueasday afternoon, Anonymous tweeted that a "cyber attack" was underway against every social platform in America.
Others couldn't help but point out that all of this was going down on Super Tuesday. Check out more reactions to the Meta outage below.