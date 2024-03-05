Instagram and Facebook Outage Affects Users Worldwide and People Have Thoughts

No one expected to wake up on Tuesday morning and be logged out of their social media accounts.

But that's exactly what happened this week, when thousands were impacted by technical issues that hit Meta platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, the New York Times reports. When attempting to log in through the company's apps or websites, many were met with a message that read “something went wrong,” or were returned to the landing page despite using the correct password.

The outage caused social media users to turn to X, formerly known as Twitter, to make sure they weren't alone. Predictably, the platform was inundated with memes and jokes about the outage.