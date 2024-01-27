Houston Man Posing As Funeral Director Stole Life Insurance Money From the Deceased

Grieving families in Houston are making sure that a two-person team have kicked the bucket on their fraudulent funeral business.

According to Click2Houston, Javian Major is charged with forgery while his business partner, Sandy Broussard, is charged with theft after the duo allegedly conspired to illegally obtain the life insurance policies from the families of deceased relatives.

An investigation of the two went underway by the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office and Texas Rangers after the Texas Funeral Service Commission received complaints of Major and Brossard operating without a funeral business license. Multiple people have come forward to allege that they were deceived by the two, who worked together to commit fraud.

“It turns my stomach because you’re dealing with people at the most vulnerable time of their lives after they’ve lost somebody that they loved and cared for," said Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen. “And for me, that’s what makes this case so important. The victims, the families behind me are people that were taken advantage of. They were manipulated. And they were completely snowballed. And fraud was committed against them.”