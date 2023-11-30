83-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling Through Rotting Floor Into Well Shaft

According to a police report, Downey's daughter searched for her beneath a crawl space under the home but couldn't find her. At the time, Downey was assisting her daughter in relocating from the Salem residence. Four hours later, around 5:45 p.m. Downey's body was recovered from the well by the Salem Fire Department and Oconee Emergency Services, who discovered that she had passed away, and her death was ruled accidental by the Oconee County Coroner’s Office.

Safety precautions and multiple inspections are crucial when purchasing an older home, as in this case, the home was a little over a century old. According to the home safety website Safewise, homes can develop cracks and unevenness in the foundation slab, as cracked tile and uneven floors are common signs of much-needed repairs.