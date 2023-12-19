St. Louis Police Crash Into Bar, Absurdly Arrest and Charge Owner

A St. Louis bar owner was arrested after a police SUV crashed into his business.

The Riverfront Times reports that the incident happened early Tuesday at around 12:30 a.m. The police vehicle was driving when it veered across multiple traffic lanes and collided with the front wall of the LGBTQ bar, Bar:PM.

In a probable cause statement from police, the officer alleges that one of the bar’s owners, Chad Morris, started to “scream obscenities” after the crash. The cop then writes that Morris, "struck me hard in the chest with an open hand, causing me to temporarily lose my balance."

Morris purportedly attempted to escape via a gangway, which was between his bar and the next building and shut the gate on the officer. The bar owner was subsequently hit with a charge of felony assault on an officer and a misdemeanor resisting arrest.