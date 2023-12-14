10-Year-Old Boy Receives Probation for Urinating in Public, Ordered to Write Report on Kobe Bryant

A child was taken to a Mississippi jail after he urinated in public.

WREG Memphis reports that the 10-year-old boy now has three months probation to complete, as well as a 2-page report on Kobe Bryant.

On Aug. 10, in Senatobia, Mississippi, the child’s mother had gone into a law office seeking legal assistance and left her child in the parking lot. He needed to use the restroom while he was waiting, but the courthouse across the way didn’t allow the public to use its restrooms, so the child urinated close to his mother’s car.

A plainclothes Senatobia Police Detective saw the boy go to the bathroom.

“In this situation, an officer personally witnessed a 10-year-old child committing an act in public, which would have been illegal for an adult under these circumstances,” Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler said. “The officer did not observe a parent on the scene during the initial contact.”