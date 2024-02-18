Elderly Los Angeles Woman Takes Own Life Following Eviction Dispute With Landlord

An elderly Los Angeles woman took her own life following an eviction dispute that left another victim hospitalized.

KTLA reports the incident took place Friday morning at an apartment building in Northridge, where a district manager at the complex was shot after getting into an argument with one of her tenants. The 40-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Meantime, the confrontation between landlord and tenant led to a police standoff, as SWAT teams arrived in an effort to track down the shooter. Hours later, authorities found the 70-year-old female suspect dead in her apartment from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"It looks like it was some type of dispute regarding an eviction process," a police spokesperson told reporters at the scene Friday afternoon. "It was the suspect that was part of the eviction process, and sometime, there was some type of verbal dispute, and then that's when the incident occurred."

No other injuries were reported and the shooting remains under investigation by the LAPD.