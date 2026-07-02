Inside Perdue’s Wild Lawsuit Over Viral ‘6-7’ Chicken Nuggets

The “6-7” meme has officially left the group chat and landed in federal court. Popular chicken company Perdue is suing John Soules Foods over competing chicken nuggets shaped like the numbers 6 and 7, claiming the rival brand copied the look of its viral frozen product and sparked confusion before Soules’ version even hit shelves. The lawsuit, filed June 23 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and obtained by Bloomberg Law, accuses Soules Foods of using a “highly similar breaded-numeral logo and packaging presentation” for its own “6-7” nuggets. Perdue says the overlap is not subtle: both products center on breaded chicken nuggets shaped like a 6 and a 7, with packaging built around the same internet-fueled joke. The company is alleging false designation of origin, unfair competition, trademark infringement, and trade dress infringement.

Perdue launched its “6-7” chicken nuggets in April 2026, with the product arriving in Walmart stores nationwide by May 1, according to the filing. Before the rollout, the company said it filed trademark applications tied to the product’s branding, including an image of the 6- and 7-shaped nuggets with cartoon hands underneath. Perdue claims Soules’ version uses “the same core source-identifying elements,” including the breaded numeral shapes and hand imagery. Soules Foods, which also sells under the Soules Kitchen name, announced its own “6-7” nuggets on June 7 and said they would be available at Kroger and Aldi stores nationwide in July. The company also brought in Maverick Trevillian, the teen known online as “the 67 kid,” after he went viral for using the phrase and hand gesture at a basketball game in 2025. In its announcement, Soules called Trevillian “the undisputed subject matter expert” and said he helped make sure the nuggets “aren’t just shapes, but a superior eating experience.” The phrase “six-seven” has become a Gen Alpha shorthand for online swagger, with Dictionary.com defining it as “used to indicate swagger or insider status in internet and youth culture.”