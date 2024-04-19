Fake Picture of Mark Zuckerberg With Beard Is Freaking People Out

A fake picture of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is causing quite a stir on social media.

In a video posted on Instagram on Thursday, April 18, Zuckerberg was seen sporting a thin chain while he updated his followers on the newest version of Meta's AI assistant. "We're making Meta AI easier to use by integrating it into the search boxes at the top of WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger," he explained. "We also built a website, meta.ai, for you to use on web."

Unfortunately for Zuck, the announcement of the new version of Meta AI is getting overshadowed by an edited picture of him, which adds facial hair to match the 39-year-old's metal chain.