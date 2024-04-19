Fake Picture of Mark Zuckerberg With Beard Is Freaking People Out

A fake picture of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is causing quite a stir on social media.
In a video posted on Instagram on Thursday, April 18, Zuckerberg was seen sporting a thin chain while he updated his followers on the newest version of Meta's AI assistant. "We're making Meta AI easier to use by integrating it into the search boxes at the top of WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger," he explained. "We also built a website, meta.ai, for you to use on web."
Unfortunately for Zuck, the announcement of the new version of Meta AI is getting overshadowed by an edited picture of him, which adds facial hair to match the 39-year-old's metal chain.
The photo is obviously not real, but it was met with everything from thirst tweets to people comparing the picture to their uncles. While he does look noticeably less alien-like with a beard, he's still the guy who wanted to steal you and your MAGA auntie's data. Regardless, people think it's a good look for him, and the trending nature of the image ultimately highlights what AI will really be used for instead of whatever Zuck has planned.
Zuck ended up in the Shade Room's comments section, wondering, "Okay who did this?"
Before people got tricked into thinking Mark Zuckerberg might be a relatable human being, the Facebook founder had another viral moment last year when he and Space X founder Elon Musk suggested they would engage in an MMA fight in Rome. It never happened, and Zuck has since moved on.
"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on," Zuckerberg wrote on Threads last year. "I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead."