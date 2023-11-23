Former Obama administration adviser Stuart Seldowitz has been arrested on hate crime charges after viral videos showed him repeatedly harassing a halal street food vendor in Manhattan.

As reported by ABC New York, Seldowitz was arrested after the NYPD opened up a hate crime investigation against the former State Department official. In one of several videos circulating on social media, he was seen threatening a man inside the food cart by suggesting he could call his "friends in immigration." He then makes a reference to the Egyptian intelligence agency, the Mukhabarat.

“The Mukhabarat in Egypt will get your parents. Does your father like his fingernails? They’ll take them out one by one,” Seldowitz said in one of the clips. The street cart employee asked him to leave, to which he responded, "Tell me why I should go? I’m standing here. I’m an American. It’s a free country. It’s not like Egypt."

He also asked the employee, "Did you rape your daughter like Muhammad did? ... Muhammad, your prophet... He was a rapist." The man said he didn't speak English, so Seldowitz asked if he spoke Arabic, which he called "the language of the Quaran."

"The holy Quran that some people use as a toilet. What do you think of that, people who used the Quran as a toilet? Does it bother you?" he continued, later berating the man for not speaking fluent English. "That’s why you're selling food in a food cart, because you’re ignorant. But you should learn English, it’ll help you when they deport you back to Egypt and the Mukhabarat wants to interview you."