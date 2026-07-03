Latest Stories
Former Obama Adviser Arrested on Hate Crime Charges After Harassing Halal Cart Employee
Viral videos showed the former state department official's racist harassment of the halal street food vendor.
Florida ICE Detention Center Reportedly Fed Muslim Detainees Pork and Expired Halal Meals
An immigration detention facility in Florida has reportedly been consistently feeding Muslim detainees pre-packaged pork meals and expired halal food.
Crowd-Funded Campaign to Send Pauline Hanson a HSP Every Day
You could help deliver Pauline Hanson a Halal Snack Pack every day for a month
You Can Now Bet on Pauline Hanson Eating a HSP with Sam Dastyari
She's paying $101 to eat witchetty grubs with Mohammed Attai
Anti-Halal Campaigner Blair Cottrell Spotted At Kebab Shop
Not a good look for a man that has consistently campaigned against the practice of halal.