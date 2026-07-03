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Latest Stories

Life

Former Obama Adviser Arrested on Hate Crime Charges After Harassing Halal Cart Employee

Viral videos showed the former state department official's racist harassment of the halal street food vendor.

Joe Price966 days ago
fence
Life

Florida ICE Detention Center Reportedly Fed Muslim Detainees Pork and Expired Halal Meals

An immigration detention facility in Florida has reportedly been consistently feeding Muslim detainees pre-packaged pork meals and expired halal food.

Joe Price2154 days ago
Halal Snack Pack
Life

Crowd-Funded Campaign to Send Pauline Hanson a HSP Every Day

You could help deliver Pauline Hanson a Halal Snack Pack every day for a month

Dan Pardalis3621 days ago
Life

You Can Now Bet on Pauline Hanson Eating a HSP with Sam Dastyari

She's paying $101 to eat witchetty grubs with Mohammed Attai

Steve Duck3649 days ago
Pop Culture

Anti-Halal Campaigner Blair Cottrell Spotted At Kebab Shop

Not a good look for a man that has consistently campaigned against the practice of halal.

Chad Freeman3816 days ago
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