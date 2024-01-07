Indianapolis Coffee Shop Alleges Couple Had a ‘Pop-Up’ Wedding Without Paying

Mansion Society, a coffee shop in Indianapolis, Indiana, gave their account of an odd incident on New Year’s Eve where they were suddenly bombarded by a wedding party “with no notice or any sort of monetary prearrangement.”

The small business claims that a “downpour of patrons” spontaneously walked in, including a full bridal and groomsmen party, an officiant, photographers, among others.

The coffee shop said that they’re used to serving lattes to wedding guests during the weekends because they're located next to a wedding venue. They thought that the party was merely waiting for the entire group to arrive before ordering.

A wedding ceremony allegedly began immediately after the bride walked in.

“We book for private events and are proud to host bridal & baby showers, engagement shoots, parties, and all sorts of private events.” read an initial statement from Mansion Society.