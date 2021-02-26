A new study shows 38 percent of Americans would sacrifice having sex for a year just for the opportunity to travel again in the near future, per CNBC. In the UK, the number is slightly higher at 40 percent.

The survey conducted by the travel search site Trivago finds that when presented with that same ultimatum, 48 percent would be willing to give up their job, one-quarter would give up their entire savings, and about 20 percent would dump their partner.

The survey found that more than 80 percent believe the act of “going to different places instead of staying in one place,” according to Merriam-Webster, is part of a well-rounded life.

Experts say the uncertainty surrounding a person’s financial and occupational future has caused people to feel something called pandemic paranoia. The previous administration’s failures when it came to being honest about the scope of the problem has created a greater sense of helplessness and confusion as Americans are forced to deal with these uncertain times while having no idea how long this pandemic will persist.

“Given the stress and uncertainty and the misinformation that is being provided by news outlets and different sources, it is difficult for people to feel a sense of calm, increasing people’s anxiety, which can lead to paranoid thoughts,” Adam Borland, a clinical psychologist based in Cleveland, said.

Only a quarter of Americans polled said their first trip following the pandemic would be to visit the family and friends they haven’t been able to see due to COVID-19 restrictions. Around two-thirds of American respondents said they plan on traveling more often once the pandemic is over.