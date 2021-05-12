A 28-year-old woman decided to dress up as a high school student and sneak into a Florida prom to promote her Instagram page, police say.

Audrey Nicole Francisquini, who wore a backpack, carried a skateboard and dressed like a student, walked into the front entrance of American Senior High School in Hialeah Monday, according to reports. As she was inside, she reportedly approached several students to pass out printed pamphlets with her Instagram handle on them, while using her phone to record herself walking around the school.

She was then arrested on burglary and other charges after security guards spotted her wandering around the school, according to reports. She told guards she was looking for a registration office, before going back to passing out the flyers to promote herself. After being stopped again, Francisquini fled the school and officers tracked her down using her Instagram account before arresting her at her North Miami Beach home, police say.

She remained at Miami-Dade jail on Tuesday at $2,000 bond, and attorney information was not readily available, according to NBC Miami.

A Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesperson said in a statement that a “thorough review of this matter is underway. As always, Miami-Dade County Public Schools will continue to work tirelessly to protect the safety and wellbeing of our students and employees.”